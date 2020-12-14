NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you want to change your life, you can.
That's the message Dani Dyer shares with all the people who visit her strength training facility, Praxis Strength.
Dyer wanted to create a space for people to feel safe and empowered while exercising and bettering their lives.
So three years ago, she started Praxis to accomplish just that.
Dyer says anyone can powerlift and feel empowered from it and serves to inspire anyone who walks through her facility's door.
This morning our Big Joe is speaking with Dyer at Praxis to find out more about the company's mission and to get motivated this Monday morning.
