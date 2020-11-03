NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 has impacted all of us, especially our elderly family and friends.
Many are dealing with isolation since they are the most vulnerable.
“Normally I see her on the normal holidays and just randomly I’ll go over there and see her, sit with her, eat lunch with her,” said Justin Davis.
But now, Davis says he hasn’t seen his grandmother since February.
She’s 92 and he doesn’t want to put her at risk.
“It’s sad because she’s my last grandparent that I have left,” he said.
Davis is just one of millions of people who cannot see their elderly family members. And doctors say they’re seeing the results of them being alone.
“I have had an increased death rate because of this isolation,” said Dr. William Petrie.
Dr. Petrie says as the pandemic lingers, so does the loneliness.
“We are social creatures, we are really designed to have contact with other people,” he said. “This kind of isolation generates a lot.”
And with the holiday season just around the corner, it leaves many with elderly family members in a tough place.
“As for now, I guess she is just going to stay at home,” Davis said. “Unless something major changes, which I don’t see that happening.”
“I care about her and she cares about me and I know she wants to see her grandchildren.”
“It’s too early to tell now but I believe there will be a real signal not just increased illness but an increase in deaths.”
“We’ve got to figure out ways to have funerals, baptisms, whatever, in a way that is safe and socially distanced.”
Dr. Petrie says nearly 13 million people live alone.
He says while Zoom calls and Facetimes are great, many elderly people don’t feel comfortable using those outlets.
