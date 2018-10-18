MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One of the most dangerous places is on Burnt Knob Road. In fact, people on this street tell News4 that they're hesitant to even go get the mail.
"We're scared. You know we feel like our area is dominated by dump trucks that don't care about us, our belongings or anything in the community," said resident Stephanie Mayfield.
Mayfield has lived in Blackman for three years and says dump trucks have always barreled down the road. But this past June, she witnessed something that makes her fear for her life.
"He clipped the front of her and went along the side. It actually spun her around and she ended up where the pole is over there and you can see the hole where the truck went into the woods and hit against a tree."
She witnessed the life-threatening collision right from her driveway.
"I helped both of the people out of the vehicles, I was absolutely astonished that it didn't kill the woman."
Although both drivers were safe, Mayfield knows things could have gone much differently.
"I've had close calls, I watched a woman almost die in front of my house and I'm terrified."
If you do see one of these trucks driving dangerously, companies encourage you to look for the name on the truck and call them immediately to let them know so that no one is injured.
