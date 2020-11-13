LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Dancing Lights of Christmas will open for the holiday season on Friday night.
The event is returning for its 11th consecutive season and will be held at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, which is located at 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon.
"We are family owned and operated. Our family has created Tennessee's largest synchronized light and music show with a 2.5 mile route and over two million lights dancing to some upbeat, traditional, and rockin' Christmas tunes coming through your car radio so each visit is a new experience," according to its website.
There will be free admission from Friday night through Tuesday night for all military, police, firefighters, and all healthcare workers.
Organizers said the event will allow families to "social distance" while getting into the holiday spirit.
The Dancing Lights of Christmas opens at 5 p.m. seven days a week and is open rain or shine. Saturdays are the busiest days, according to its website.
The cost of the event is $25 per family vehicle.
To buy tickets, click here.
For more on Dancing Lights of Christmas, click here.
