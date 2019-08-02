An American Airlines Passenger was quick with her cell-phone when she saw something unusual happening on the tarmac at Nashville International, right outside her airplane window.
The great video has gone viral all because of the man in it.
News 4's Terry Bulger tracked him down and spoke to him today.
Whoever you are...THANK YOU! This @AmericanAir guy is living his #bestlife!😍👊🏻🙌🏻 ✈️ #nashville #musiccity @Ginger_Zee pic.twitter.com/VfQWPeuURg— Suzanne Durham (@jeezusmaryandjo) July 24, 2019
"Flying back from a great vacation can be a little depressing," Isiah Foster told Terry, "...but imagine this: you land you look out your window and see this."
That's Isiah Foster, with a sort of baggage handler boogie, that was captured by a passenger with a cell-phone and shared on Twitter.
Foster went viral because he was in a great mood, but when he first heard about going viral, he was worried: "I thought: 'oh God what did I do now?'"
What he did was make people happy. Something he already was.
"That day I was dancing because I got my girlfriend flowers and she didn't know so I was kind of in love."
"How many bags you got, how many bags."
Out here American Airlines pays him to work. (thud of bag bang)
It's hot and the luggage gets heavier as the day goes on.
"Oh yah I work hard, every day, all day all hard."
The baggage gig is fine, but he's got eyes on the skies: "I want to be a Pilot," Foster said. "I have to get loans, money for it apply myself for it, (but) it's gonna happen."
Until then, while waiting for the next plane to come in, he'll dance, keeping his energy up, which likely means you'll get your bag quicker: "It keeps you on your toes with this job, keeps you on your toes."
