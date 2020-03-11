Getting a lot of questions about which NOAA weather radio to buy. There are SO many choices out there, some costing nearly $100.
Let me help. My family has THIS: Midland WR120. It'll do all you need it to do (wake you up, allow you to program for one or more counties, etc.). You can find it online in seconds.
I don't normally make endorsements, but with something so important, I don't want a moment of indecision to hold any of you back from buying one ASAP.
Even though technology has overtaken our lives over the last 5-10 years, we in the Mid South must have multiple ways of receiving weather warnings. The importance of that was underscored last week.
Don't delay. Buy your family one (this one or some other one) today.
