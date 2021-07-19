Dan + Shay to perform at The Great Lawn in Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dan + Shay will celebrate their new album release with a concert in Nashville next month.
The three-time consecutive GRAMMY Award-winning duo will hold the Good Things Album Release Concert at The Great Lawn in Centennial Park on Aug. 13.
The concert is the first time a major show has happened at The Great Lawn in Centennial Park. The event will cap off the release day for Dan + Shay’s fourth studio album, Good Things.
Pre-sales for the event started on Monday with general on sale for all tickets beginning Friday at 10 a.m. For ticket information, click here.
Their tour begins Sept. 9 in Greenville, SC, and concludes on Dec. 7 in Boston.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.