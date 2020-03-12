NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Following back-to-back shows at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, country music duo Dan + Shay announced Thursday that they would be postponing the rest of their spring tour due to concerns surround the novel coronavirus.
The pair sent the following message in a news release:
Well, here we are. March 12, 2020, sitting in a bus parked outside Wells Fargo Center, making a statement we never thought we’d have to make. After the mandatory postponement of our Philadelphia show, and several others in the coming weeks, we have made the collective decision (with our team and health officials) to postpone the spring leg of THE (ARENA) TOUR. These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear.
Thank you all for your patience and understanding. It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at all rescheduled dates. We hope everyone can make it. Keep an eye on venue websites for further information and updates. Stay safe out there.
So much love,
Dan + Shay
Here are the new dates for the rest of their tour:
July 30 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
July 31 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 1 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
August 6 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
August 7 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena
August 13 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
August 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
August 15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 28 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
August 29 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
September 10 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
September 11 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
September 12 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
September 17 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
September 18 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
September 19 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
September 24 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
September 25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
September 26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
September 28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
October 1 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
October 2 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 3 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
October 5 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
October 8 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
October 9 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 10 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
October 11 — Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
October 15 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
October 16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
October 17 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
October 21 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
October 23 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 24 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
October 29 — Boise, ID @ Boise State University – Extra Mile Arena
October 30 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center
October 31 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
If you bought tickets for a show that was postponed, the tickets will be honored on the new dates.
