Honorees Dan Smyers (left) and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform onstage during the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Following back-to-back shows at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, country music duo Dan + Shay announced Thursday that they would be postponing the rest of their spring tour due to concerns surround the novel coronavirus.

The pair sent the following message in a news release:

Well, here we are. March 12, 2020, sitting in a bus parked outside Wells Fargo Center, making a statement we never thought we’d have to make. After the mandatory postponement of our Philadelphia show, and several others in the coming weeks, we have made the collective decision (with our team and health officials) to postpone the spring leg of THE (ARENA) TOUR. These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear.

Thank you all for your patience and understanding. It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at all rescheduled dates. We hope everyone can make it. Keep an eye on venue websites for further information and updates. Stay safe out there.

So much love,
Dan + Shay

Here are the new dates for the rest of their tour:

July 30 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 31 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 1 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

August 6 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

August 7 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena

August 13 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

August 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 28 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

August 29 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

September 10 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

September 11 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

September 12 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

September 17 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

September 18 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

September 19 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 24 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

September 25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

September 28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

October 1 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

October 2 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 3 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 5 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

October 8 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

October 9 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 10 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

October 11 — Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

October 15 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

October 16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 17 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

October 21 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

October 23 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 24 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

October 29 — Boise, ID @ Boise State University – Extra Mile Arena

October 30 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center

October 31 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

If you bought tickets for a show that was postponed, the tickets will be honored on the new dates.

 

