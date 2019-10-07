NASHVILLE (WSMV) - GRAMMY Award winners Dan + Shay are kicking off their 2020 tour at Bridgestone Arena on March 6.
According to Bridgestone Arena, The (Arena) Tour is set to be 35+ dates across the country presented by AEG Presents. The tour will end at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA on October 31, 2020.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets starting Monday at 12 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. VIP packages will be available for purchase. For complete details and ticket info, go to danandshay.com.
The artists known for hits such as "Tequila," "Speechless," and "All to Myself," recently released a new single featuring pop star Justin Bieber called "10,000 Hours."
