NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dan + Shay announced their concert scheduled in Nashville this evening has been delayed due to poor weather conditions.
The music duo on Twitter updated fans in anticipation of the event that they are waiting for the "all-clear" from a meteorologist they have on-site with them.
"Hi, we’re sitting on the bus signing more copies of GOOD THINGS and keeping an eye on the weather situation. we have a meteorologist on-site giving us real-time updates," Dan + Shay said.
The duo said they anticipate being able to take the stage around 8:45pm or 9pm.
yes, as long as we’re cleared that it’s safe for the fans, we’ll play until they kick us out. in fact, we’re already talking about adding more songs to the set 😂 any new ones y’all def want to hear? https://t.co/UEEbpUitFV— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) August 13, 2021
