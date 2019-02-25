More than 96,000 cubic feet of water per second is rushing out of the Old Hickory Dam.
96,000 CFS is the equivalent to more than 40 swimming pools. That water is heading straight for the Cumberland River to manage all the water built up from the rain.
“They're cracked open,” Water Management Operations Manager Travis Hanley said of the dam gates, opened just a quarter of an inch.
“On a day like this we need to draw down the lake in preparation for all that water that's coming down the line the river and in order to do this we got to release that water,” he explained.
All that water headed straight for the Cumberland, plus whatever's in it. “These logs are a lot bigger than a lot of people realize. It might look pretty small from the bank, but when you get up close to it, it can hit you. It can really get a hold of you and take you down.”
The Cumberland will rise a few more feet over the next few days, filling with fast moving runoff and debris. The US Army Corps of Engineers is urging you to steer clear for at least another week.
“Water is a lot more dangerous than people realize, Hanley said. “As much debris is coming down the line it's just safe not to go near it.”
The Wolf Creek in dam in Kentucky hit a record of amount of water over the weekend, so all the water draining out of the Old Hickory reservoir to the Cumberland is in preparation for even more water from that dam.
