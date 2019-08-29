Nashville, TN (WSMV) – The commercial building that caught fire Thursday in Germantown, burning for several hours and sending thick plumes of black smoke into the Nashville sky, was intended to be the centerpiece of a major redevelopment project along the Cumberland River.
Developer Jim Irwin of New City Properties based in Atlanta tells News4 his company is in the process of buying the Neuhoff Building, built in the 1920’s as an animal slaughterhouse and meat-packing facility.
The building, recognizable from the Cumberland River for its smokestack, was in the process of being cleaned out by crews in preparation for a ground breaking in mid-2020.
"When some of those amazing old buildings get into that state of disrepair, any accidental thing can create the circumstances for a fire,” says Freddie O’Connell, Metro Council District 19.
O’Connell says he learned from firefighters on scene that the fire was fairly contained to a room with no windows and little ventilation. He was told the structural integrity was no longer in tact and firefighters had to move to a defensive position to fight the fire, leaving the fire to rage for several hours to protect firefighters’ safety.
“My hope is this is just a stumble, a shocking moment, but with the quick response of Nashville Fire it winds up being contained as much as it could, and the project goes ahead."
New City Properties lists its plans for the Neuhoff redevelopment on its website, saying it will transform into a mixed-use waterfront development with office space, apartments, retail shops and a boutique hotel. Irwin says construction should take two-and-a-half-years and be completed in 2023.
"It will be almost like a new riverfront district,” says O’Connell. “It's right off the greenway so they're trying to figure out how to use both sides -- the river and the greenway."
Over the years, the Neuhoff building has housed the Nashville Jazz Workshop and the Nashville Cultural Arts Project, among others. In the last decade, it has been billed as a premiere filming location, serving as the location of several notable music videos like Luke Bryan’s “Light it Up (2017),” Florida Georgia Line’s “Confession (2015),” Cassadee Pope’s “Wasting All These Tears (2013)” and Lady Antebellum’s “We owned the night (2011).”
There’s no word yet on how Thursday’s fire may interrupt the developer’s plans.
