HARDIN CO., TN (WSMV) -- Crews searching for three missing fishermen on Pickwick Lake in Hardin County, have recovered the boat they were in, it had extensive damage. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says they believe the boat went through the Dams flood gates. It was recovered below the Dam near Savannah, but, no trace of the boaters.
Water conditions near the dam are extremely dangerous, a lot of water is flowing through the river and dam right now, according to TWRA. While we don't know the names of the people on the boat, we do know they are part of the Obion Central High School fishing team, competing at Pickwick Lake.
Two fifteen-year olds, and an adult chaperon, who is also the father of one of the boys are missing. Amy Snider, a TWRA official says, because condition are so rough, they are turning away people, volunteering to look for the boaters.
"One thing we do ask the public, is we appreciate all the offers from the volunteers, however, due to dangerous and hazardous conditions on a water raft, we ask volunteers to pleas stand down, and let the pros handle the search," said Snider.
There are ten agencies searching the water, TWRA, says the boaters were wearing life jackets, as far as they know. the search effort were suspended Monday at Dusk, they will pick up again, Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
