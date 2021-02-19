NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Department of Transportation crews is working to fix potholes on interstates after many occurred following the wintry weather this week.
Drivers can expect to see new potholes on the roadways in the Midstate over the recent few days.
“Your tires are going to take the brunt of the impact. In years past, we’ve seen a lot of broken tires when they hit,” Brent Ferguson, a station manager at Hillsboro Village Auto Service, said. "They damage side walls where they can’t be repaired."
Ferguson said it could get even worse.
“This sudden expense is definitely unforeseen. If it’s significant enough, severe enough, you can actually have suspension damage, shocks struts, tie rods to where the car would have to be towed into the repair shop to get it fixed.”
Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said they’re used to repairing the roads after snow and ice because of the freeze and thaw cycle the streets go through.
Repair shops such as Hillsboro Village Auto Service said they’ll likely see several people stop in for repairs because of them.
“Be careful, watch what you’re doing,” Ferguson said. “Know your surroundings and some things are just unavoidable, though.”
TDOT said they’re using a cold mix to make temporary repairs to the potholes. Ferguson explained how to know if a pothole damaged a car. He said if the car is jerking to one side and just feels off, he advises the driver to get off the road and check for damage. Ferguson said if the vehicle does have damage; it’s better to get it fixed sooner rather than later.
To report a pothole, fill out the form by clicking here. To contact your local TDOT office, click here.
News 4 also wanted to let people in Middle Tennessee know that the state will accept claims for money damages to your car based on dangerous conditions on state roads.
