NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — After Tuesday morning's fatal tornado that devastated parts of North Nashville, Germantown, East Nashville and many other neighborhoods across Middle Tennessee, crews are assessing the damage at John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville (JWN).
According to officials with Nashville International Airport, the damage to JWN's infrastructure—including the terminal, 17 hangars, and pavement—will cost an estimated $93 million.
The estimated cost does not include the damage to more than 90 aircraft that were at the airport. Thankfully, there were no injuries.
"The devastation wrought by this storm throughout the city and beyond is dramatic and a deep tragedy for so many of our friends and neighbors,” said BNA president and CEO Doug Kreulen in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been impacted. While BNA was left unscathed, John C. Tune Airport was devastated. Still, we will immediately begin rebuilding and will open for operations as soon as it is safe to do so. Like all of Nashville, we will work together to recover."
