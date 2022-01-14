NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member, Dallas Frazier, passed away Friday.
Dallas Frazier, 82, passed away midday Friday. Frazier was best known for being an American country musician and songwriter who has been nominated for three Grammy Awards.
"Dallas Frazier is among the greatest country songwriters of all time," said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "He could convey infectious fun with 'Elvira,' and then write something as stunningly sad and true as 'Beneath Still Waters.' His songs helped Connie Smith to become a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. He was a man of kindness, generosity, and faith, who overcame a hardscrabble upbringing to offer smiling gifts to all of us. He lived a beautiful life of a beautiful mind."
Frazier’s family said that in lieu of flowers, Frazier requested donations be made to Nashville Rescue Mission.
Visitation will be Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022 from 4-8p.m., the funeral will be Thursday Jan. 20th, 2022 11 a.m. at Alexander Funeral Home, 584 Nashville Pike.
