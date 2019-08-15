Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 AXALTA Chevrolet, and his wife Amy during pre-race ceremonies for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
ELIZABETHTON, TN (WSMV) - A plane crashed at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport Thursday afternoon and caught fire.
According to WCYB news, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy Reimann were on board the plane.
WCYB's Kristen Quirion reporting from the scene says Dale Jr. was transported to an area hospital.
She spoke to the Carter County Sheriff, who reports that everyone survived the crash, and none of the injuries were serious.
I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.
Kelley Earnhard, Dale's sister, tweeted that Dale, his wife Amy, and their daughter Isla, as well as two pilots, were all safe, and taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
Highway 91 in Stony Creek is closed. No other details have been given at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
