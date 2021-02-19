Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins ownership group for Music City Grand Prix

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is now part of the Music City Grand Prix's ownership group.

The Music City Grand Prix is a three-day race set in downtown Nashville around Nissan Stadium in August. The course will cross the Cumberland River making it one of the only motorsports events to cross over a significant body of water.

“I’ve been excited about the Music City Grand Prix since I first heard about it. It will be an incredible event combining great music and racing in one of my all-time favorite cities,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a statement on Friday. “I’m excited to be part of the ownership group for this event and look forward to not only this year’s inaugural event, but to great racing in Nashville for years to come.”

The announcement on Friday means Earnhardt Jr. joins with a group that includes GRAMMY Award-winning artist Justin Timberlake.

“It’s hard to put into words how excited we are with the addition of Dale Earnhardt Jr. to our already incredible ownership team,” Music City Grand Prix CEO Matt Crews said in a statement on Friday. "Over the past two decades, the Motorsports Industry has had no greater ambassador. His influence goes well beyond motorsports, and his passion for music, food, and Nashville make him a perfect addition to the team."

The following people are also part of the ownership group:

Teddy Phillips – CEO Phillips and Jordan, Inc.

Stanton Barrett – Movie Director, Stunt Coordinator, Race Car Driver

Scott Borchetta – President & CEO of the Big Machine Label Group

JR Hand – President/CEO Hand Family Companies

Darby Campbell – Owner and President of Safe Harbor Development

Justin Marks – NASCAR team owner and driver Justin Marks

Gil West – Former Delta Airlines Chief Operating Officer

Kevin Clayton – President & CEO of Clayton Homes

Brad Lager – Chairman & CEO Herzog Contracting Corporation

Drew Kitchen – Attorney Maynard Cooper

Andy Moats – EVP/Music Sports & Entertainment at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Amish Purohit – Alpha Development

John Thompson – CEO MTA Distributors

Ace Harrington – COO MTA Distributors

The Music City Grand Prix is in need of volunteers. For more information, click here. They are looking for people to fill the following positions: