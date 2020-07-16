Terry Bulger tells us about a new exhibit at Cheekwood showcasing Dale Chihuly's one of a kind glass creations.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - They call it Chihuly and you don’t have to know how to spell it to enjoy it.

Most outdoor sites, including Cheekwood, are not made by man, but a few steps into your next visit at Cheekwood and you'll see man-made sculptures. 

Dale Chihuly is the mastermind behind the glass blown spectacles, setting them in gardens nationwide. This month, it's Nashville's turn. 

"I think they are incredible, certainly an unconventional piece of art in an unconventional setting," said Britt Cornett of Chihuly Studio in Seattle.

The exhibit opens Saturday with 60 pieces of Chihuly's unique art on display at Cheekwood (13 outdoors, 47 in the mansion museum which opens for the first time since March). 

The Chihuly is spectacular both during the day and night. It's art where meaning is overwhelmed by the visual. 

Respond to it however you want. 

"Art is subjective so everybody looks at everything in different ways; it works if it's a wonderful thing," Cornett said.

