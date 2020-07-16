NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - They call it Chihuly and you don’t have to know how to spell it to enjoy it.
Most outdoor sites, including Cheekwood, are not made by man, but a few steps into your next visit at Cheekwood and you'll see man-made sculptures.
Dale Chihuly is the mastermind behind the glass blown spectacles, setting them in gardens nationwide. This month, it's Nashville's turn.
"I think they are incredible, certainly an unconventional piece of art in an unconventional setting," said Britt Cornett of Chihuly Studio in Seattle.
The exhibit opens Saturday with 60 pieces of Chihuly's unique art on display at Cheekwood (13 outdoors, 47 in the mansion museum which opens for the first time since March).
The Chihuly is spectacular both during the day and night. It's art where meaning is overwhelmed by the visual.
Respond to it however you want.
"Art is subjective so everybody looks at everything in different ways; it works if it's a wonderful thing," Cornett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.