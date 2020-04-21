FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Farmers and food suppliers are finding new ways to prevent food waste and sell their surplus to businesses and restaurants impacted by the effects of COVID-19.
Local farmers are still in full swing raising animals and making products. They told NEWS4 that the looming concern is even when the economy opens again, will people buy like they did before COVID-19.
"The first couple weeks were a real struggle," Dustin Noble, who is the owner of Noble Springs Dairy in Franklin, said.
Noble said he is now trying to make up for losses in his business.
"So between restaurants and tourism losses were probably down 60 to 70 percent right now," he said.
Fewer people are buying his dairy products, leaving a surplus for the farm. In a typical year, Noble Springs will produce roughly 25,000 pounds of goat cheese and several thousand gallons of milk.
National organization, Dairy Farmers of America told NEWS4, this is the case for many farmers around the country, forced to drop the amount they produce and, as a last resort, dispose of raw milk because stores have enough.
For Noble Springs Dairy, Dustin and his wife, Justyne, are now pushing online sales of their cheeses and soaps. Some customers are opting to come out to the farm and pick up orders or buy products directly.
"It’s not solving it completely because we’re still not making up for the huge amount of loss we’re experiencing," Justyne Noble said.
The couple are using some of their surplus milk for the baby goats and making new cheeses to sell. Their hope is as restaurants reopen, sales will go back up, but there's no guarantee.
"The restaurant industry I’m afraid is going to see long term effects from this," Dustin Noble said.
"We’re hoping once things open back up we’ll have a good amount of people that will want to come and support us, see the baby goats and learn about the farm, what we do and kind of put this in the past," Justyne Noble said.
