NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Like a lot of families, the daily walk is something the Daigle’s do as often as they can to help cure the isolation blues.
The highlight of the walk: the creek on Joselyn Hollow Road in West Meade.
“We’ve been in that creek quite a lot,” said Margaret Daigle.
Joined as always by their dog Pete, Daigle walked with her seven-year-old son Grey and her five-year-old daughter.
And as always, Grey and Kate slipped on their creek shoes with Pete to walk around.
That’s when Grey saw something that didn’t belong in nature.
“He screamed, “Mom’s there a gun!’” Daigle said. “And I said, ‘Grey, where?’ And he said, ‘Right there!’”
And sure enough, laying on the side of the creek, which rolls through the quiet neighborhood of West Meade, was a 9-millimeter handgun.
Daigle immediately kept her children away and went to alert the neighbor who lived right across from the creek, who then called 911.
When police arrived and inspected the weapon, Daigle was glad to know that Grey had not picked up the weapon.
“(The officer) was immediately able to pop one bullet out of the chamber,” Daigle said.
Daigle said the officers on the scene told them that they found the magazine to the gun several streets over, and they suspected that it was tossed after a high-speed chase through the neighborhood.
A spokesman for metro police said the gun turned out not to be stolen, and remains in police custody as they investigate whether or not it is linked to a juvenile crime that occurred in that area several weeks ago.
After the gun was recovered, the officers and the Daigle children took photos together, standing, of course, six feet part.
“The police officer just gave a big grin and said (to Grey), ‘Good job buddy,” Daigle said.
A real adventure during a routine coronavirus excursion for a family turned crime fighters.
“Right,” Daigle laughed. “We’re Scooby Doo.”
