NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The dashcam video shows exactly what happened the night Kenneth Johnson was arrested for his fourth DUI.
On Dickerson Pike, officers documented in an affidavit and were recording on a dash camera when they accuse Johnson of blowing past them, going 63 mph in a 40 mph zone.
When Johnson was pulled over, the dash camera video shows him badly slurring his speech and unable to walk in a straight line.
"Can you explain why you're unsteady on your feet?
And slurring your words?" an officer asks him, to which he doesn't reply.
When the officer asks if he can check Johnson's eyes, the man shakes his head.
While News4 Investigates repeated attempts to reach Johnson by phone and through email were not successful, the affidavit reads that Johnson refused to give a blood sample in what could be his 4th DUI charge.
But if you look in the Davidson County clerk's office, you will no record of a fourth DUI conviction.
Instead, the record reads that Johnson's 4th DUI was "nolle prosecute," meaning the district attorney's office opted not to prosecute.
News4 Investigates found twenty deals where people were charged with a DUI, only to have their cases either dismissed or dropped.
News4 Investigates found it isn't happening in secret, and the district attorney's office and a judge aren't denying that it's happening.
The erased DUI charges are part of deals being made in the city's recovery court, where in exchange for two-years worth of meetings, drug testing, and counseling, their latest DUI charge will be dropped.
Phaedra Marriott-Olsen, the state director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said she is angry about the deals.
"The spirit of what the DUIS were created for, how they were originally written, is not be expunged, not to be disappearing, not to just go away," Marriott-Olsen said.
POLL: Should accused drivers who qualify for Nashville’s DUI Recovery program be allowed to have their latest charge dismissed?
Judge Gale Robinson, himself a recovering alcoholic for 31 years, knows that there will be criticisms of the incentives.
"In trying to reform the criminal justice system, we have to look at causation," Robinson said. "You gonna lock them up for 120 days? Two years? Three years? And they're gonna come back out with the same issues," Robinson said.
Marriott-Olsen said the deals conflict with state law to punish DUI offenders.
"We want to make sure they are getting the treatment they deserve. But there are other ways to do that," Marriott-Olsen said.
"The intent of the law – under the criminal justice system – looks first and foremost at deterrence and rehabilitation," said district attorney Glenn Funk.
"There have been a lot of people seriously hurt by drunk drivers. Can you see why some victims are upset about this?" asked News4 Investigates.
"Vehicular assaults are not eligible to participate in recovery court," Funk said.
Funk said his office has made the deals in twenty cases and has only had one of the twenty relapses.
Funk said even though there is no record of their latest DUIS in the court system, Funk said their office keeps the documents, as does the TBI. If they get another DUI, their punishment will be more severe.
