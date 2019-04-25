The Davidson County District Attorney's Office is warning draft visitors about the reality of being charged with domestic violence in Nashville.
"Very easily could go to a very unfortunate predicament for you when you just came to have a good time," said Chris Buford with the Davidson County District Attorney's Office.
With hundreds of thousands of extra people in town, he said there's a possibility for a spike in domestic violence cases.
"Whatever cost is associated with it, it's just not worth it when you could walk away, cool off," Buford said.
Buford said visitors may not realize what could happen to them after they're arrested for domestic violence.
It includes a mandatory 12 hour hold in jail, more court dates after they make bond, extra expenses for an attorney and to get back home, and not being allowed to be around the victim.
"There might be an order put in place that could cause you further legal consequences if you all go back around each other if something happens," Buford said.
On average, the DA's office sees at least four domestic violence cases per month involving people from out of town.
In Davidson County, they said around half of violent crime cases are domestic violence related.
If you or a loved one are a victim of domestic violence, you can contact the YWCA Domestic Violence Hotline at (615) 242-1199 or (800) 334-4628.
