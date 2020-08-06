ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - The defense team for a Dickson County couple accused of murdering their 5-year-old son with autism, claims they have evidence the boy could be alive, but law enforcement says they have already investigated this claim.
The attorneys for Joe Clyde Daniels and Krystal Daniels announced Thursday they have obtained a key witness in the case for their innocence. Defense attorney Jake Lockert said a convenience store employee who claims she saw Baby Joe Clyde hours after he was reported missing, when, according to the prosecution's narrative, he was believed to be dead.
However, District Attorney General Ray Crouch, later on Thursday, explained that law enforcement checked out and proven to not be the child. Crouch released photos of Joe Clyde Daniels on a school bus on April 3, 2018 and the boy at Casey's Market.
Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing to authorities on April 4, 2018.
Days after a widespread community search for the missing boy, his father, Joseph, admitted to beating him to death detailing a night in which they said Baby Joe's father beat him with his fist until he died, and disposed of the body in the middle of the night.
The missing child report was called in later that morning. The couple has since recanted that confession, and has never told investigators where the body is.
The 28-year-old father was arrested and charged with one count of criminal homicide for the death of his son.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents executed a search warrant at a home on Garner Creek Road in Tennessee City in May The search is "part of an ongoing investigation."
Lockert said two employees of a Benton County Gas Station saw “Baby Joe Clyde” on the morning of his disappearance, hours after the prosecution alleges, he would already be dead.
Their key piece of corroborating evidence is the women identified the little boy they saw as wearing these missing cowboy boots, belonging to “Baby Joe.”
On Thursday, Lockert alleged Dickson County Sheriff's Office and TBI never followed up on this lead.
"I felt like the public and law enforcement need to know and they need to make efforts to find this young boy and also try to track down the gentleman in this black and white school bus," Lockert said.
Crouch said law enforcement investigated this lead from Benton County by a review of the photos obtained by police "shows two distinctly different children. "
There are many distinctions, however the boys' haircuts is one of the key factors. Baby Joe had short hair, a buzz cut while the unidentified child has much longer hair, Crouch said.
"Law enforcement agencies have invested thousands of hours in this case. The T.B.I. and the Dickson County Sheriff's Office have worked tirelessly and will continue to do so. Unfortunately, law enforcement does not get enough credit for their efforts because investigative strategies and details are not broadcast to the public," Crouch said in a statement on Thursday.
TBI told News4 on Thursday "as this remains an open and ongoing investigation, we can’t speak to specifics outside of what’s included in public records."
News 4 has reached out to the Dickson County Sheriff's office for a comment.
Lockert told News 4 that they were planning to release this information in court on September, which is the next hearing for Daniels.
To see the full news conference, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.