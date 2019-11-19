MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - The District Attorney General for Coffee County said no charges will be filed after the death of a 17-year-old after his family said he was pushed over the limit by bullies.

Channing Smith died earlier this year after his family said he was cyber bullied.

District Attorney General Craig Northcott said in a statement that where would be no charges.

“Upon the completion of the full investigation into the circumstances of Channing Smith’s death by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and this office and after a review of the criminal statutes of this State, I have determined that there is not probable cause to believe that any crimes have been committed in this tragic situation. Thus, no criminal charges or juvenile petitions will be sought by this office,” Northcott said in a news release. “The family remains in my prayers and I hope that all of Channing’s friends and family can find peace in this difficult time.”

Billy Ray Cyrus was among those who performed at a memorial service for Smith in September.