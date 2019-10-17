NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Mexican man and reported illegal alien who was previously deported twice is facing federal firearms charges.
According to US District Attorney Don Cochran's Office, 35-year-old Angel Daniel-Garcia was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday on charges of being an aggravated felon who illegally re-entered the US, as well as being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm.
Court records show Daniel-Garcia was deported in 2010 after he brandished a pistol and robbed two gas stations on Murfreesboro Road in Nashville.
Daniel-Garcia returned to the US and was charged and convicted with being an aggravated felon who illegally entered the country after previously being deported. In October 2015, he was sentenced to 27 months in prison and deported after completing his sentence.
Daniel-Garcia soon returned to the country and was found in possession of a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol on September 10. Daniel-Garcia is also facing felony drug and firearms charges in Davidson County in relation to the shooting.
If convicted, Daniel-Garcia faces up to 10 years in prison on each firearm violation and up to 20 years in prison on the immigration charge.
