NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville District Attorney has told a Metro Board of Education member that he will not prosecute officials or teachers for continuing to enforce the mask mandate.

On Monday, Governor Bill Lee signed a new executive order that will allow parents to opt out of local school mask mandates.

Following the governor's announcement, Metro Nashville Public Schools said in a statement that students will continue wearing masks in their buildings.

Emily Booth Masters, MNPS Board Member for District 3, wrote an email to Nashville DA Glenn Funk, asking him if he would be "initiating any criminal or other proceedings against teachers, staff, or board members for continuing to require masks or facial coverings in school buildings during the school day, on a school bus, or at a school function."

"Dear Ms. Masters, I will not prosecute school officials or teachers for keeping children safe," Funk responded in an email obtained by News4.

