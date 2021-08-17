NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville District Attorney has told a Metro Board of Education member that he will not prosecute officials or teachers for the mask mandate.

On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee signed a new executive order that will allow parents to opt out of local school mask mandates. Lee said there would be no special session after the signing of the executive order.

Following the governor's announcement, Metro Schools released a statement stating that students will continue wearing masks in their buildings.

Emily Booth Masters, who is the Representative for District 3, wrote an email to DA Glenn Funk. She asked him if he would be "initiating any criminal or other proceedings against teachers, staff, or board members for continuing to require masks or facial coverings in school buildings during the school day, on a school bus, or at a school function."

"Dear Ms. Masters, I will not prosecute school officials or teachers for keeping children safe," Funk wrote in the email obtained by News 4.

News 4 will have updates on this story on air and online.