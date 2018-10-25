D.A. investigation into Elizabeth Thomas' custodian launched after accusations of inmate rape
The brother of Elizabeth Thomas is under investigation by the Maury County District Attorney after two women – one a former correctional officer – claimed that he raped an inmate in the county jail.
District Attorney Brent Cooper launched the investigation after the News4 I-Team brought our findings to him and the TBI contacted his office.
James Thomas was named his sister’s custodian, following her rescue after being kidnapped and taken across state lines by her former teacher, Tad Cummins.
James Thomas is a longtime correctional officer in the Maury County jail and remains in the job.
Thomas’ former co-worker, a previous Maury County correctional officer who asked that we conceal her identity for fear of retaliation, said she vividly remembers the day he turned to her at work and admitted that he’d committed a crime.
“He said, ‘I would go to the federal penitentiary for what I've done,’” the former correctional officer said.
The former correctional officer said Thomas made that claim on the same night that he has been assigned to keep watch over inmate Carissa Christ, who was recovering from surgery.
Christ told the News4 I-Team she woke up from being on pain medication to find Thomas raping her.
“He is a sexual predator,” Christ said.
Christ said she was raped other times inside her jail cell during her stay.
“I’d wake up and he'd be standing there, in the middle of our cell. Two o’clock in the morning,” Christ said.
Christ said that she never told anyone when she was in the jail and told few people when she left.
“When it's an inmate's word against an officer, the inmate is always wrong,” Christ said.
Christ and the former correctional officer both said they have never discussed the rape claims with each other.
The News4 I-Team tracked down Christ and the former correctional officer independently.
The former correctional officer said after Thomas made the claim, she began to notice how often he was going into Christ’ cell.
“I observed video,” the former correctional officer said.
“You've seen video of him going into her cell?” asked the News4 I-Team.
“Yes. There was no doubt in my mind that there was a sexual relationship happening,” the former correctional officer said.
The former correctional officer’s attorney sent a letter to district attorney Brent Cooper, indicating that the former officer is willing to testify and provide all of her corroborating evidence.
The TBI also confirmed that the former correctional officer reached out to them to alert them about her concerns, and the TBI then contacted Cooper.
When the News4 I-Team told Cooper that both the former correctional officer and Christ had gone on the record for this story, he said his office needed to launch an investigation.
Jason Whatley, Thomas’ attorney, confirmed that his client had already been interviewed by the district attorney, and strongly denied any wrongdoing.
“In no uncertain terms, (Thomas) absolutely denies that there was never once, ever any physical contact between him and this woman while she was in jail. Period,” Whatley said.
Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland said he could not comment because of the pending district attorney investigation.
When asked if video existed showing Thomas going into Christ’s cell, chief deputy Ray Jeter said that their ability to review video doesn’t extend that far back.
The former correctional officer said also she heard from two inmates while she was working in the jail that the assaults occurred.
“There's no such thing as consensual sex inside a jail facility,” the former correctional officer said.
he former correctional officer said she told her supervisor, the sheriff, a sheriff’s investigator and the TBI about what Thomas is accused of saying to her.
"Why else would you make the statement that you could land in the federal pen for what you've done?" the former correctional officer said.
“How can two women, who have never discussed this with each other, both say that he committed this crime?” asked the News4 I-Team.
“I can't speak to what their motives are. Just like I can't speak to why this is coming up now, allegedly two years after the fact,” Whatley said.
The former correctional officer said she not only alerted her supervisor in 2016, but was told by that supervisor to document how often Thomas was going into Christ’s cell.
The former correctional officer said she made between six and eight incident reports detailing how often Thomas was going into Christ’s cell, and that those incident reports would have ultimately been printed out and stored.
While the sheriff would not comment, he said his office did a search for those incident reports, including going through the internal computer system, and could find no trace of them.
But they did provide an internal complaint from 2016 from a female inmate, who wrote that she witnessed Thomas going into Christ’s cell and overheard “inappropriate conversation.”
That inmate also wrote that Christ confided in her that it had escalated to "stalking."
But the sheriff’s office provided that not long after that complaint was filed in the internal inmate complaint system, that Christ herself responded and wrote that it wasn’t true.
The News4 I-Team showed Christ both documents, and asked why she would claim it wasn’t true and now accuses him of rape.
Christ said when she was told by deputies that the other inmate claimed another correctional officer, not Thomas, was bothering her.
Christ maintains that she thought the complaint was about another correctional officer who was not causing her problems, so she claimed it wasn’t true.
In the letter from the former correctional officer to the district attorney in which she details what she can testify about, she also mentions that she has a letter from Thomas that he intended to send to Christ and Facebook messages discussing it.
The News4 I-Team obtained the letter and the Facebook messages.
The Facebook messages begin with Thomas writing the correctional officer, explaining that he had typed a letter because it was something his old therapist had him to do work through anxiety.
“It is very ambiguous and doesn’t include names,” Thomas writes in the message.
The former correctional officer agrees to read it and that they can talk about it.
Thomas then sent the letter, along with the message that reads, “More or less it just reassures interest and designates an identifying name. Is that bad?”
The letter, addressed on May 1, 2016, in which Christ was still in the jail, begins by reading, “Hey, I was bored while working my part time job so I figured I would write you a letter.”
The letter then reads that he is doubts he will be able to come visit for a while.
“I told one of his coworkers about you the other say. She was so pissed!” the letter read. “I figured I could trust her to give me an honest opinion, especially since she has recently told me that I need to straighten up at work or I will get written up (called me out in front of a couple of people!”
The letter later reads, “How have things been going with you? Do you keep busy while you are in there, or are the days just dragging on? Not too much longer until you get out!”
The letter is signed "JD."
Thomas then writes on Facebook messenger, “Did you say no to letters?”
“No letters!” the former correctional officer wrote back.
In her interview with the News4 I-Team, the former correctional officer said Thomas wanted to send the letter to Christ.
Thomas’ attorney said that letter reveals no admission of guilt or any physical contact between the two.
“Bottom line, there's a huge gulf between what's in that letter and rape,” Whatley said.
Whatley said he would not be representing Thomas if he believed there was one shred of truth to these allegations.
Both Christ and the former correctional officer said they have concern about Thomas caring for his sister.
“Of course I do. Gives me chills,” Christ said.
“(Thomas) shouldn't be caring for anyone,” the former correctional officer said.
Both women stress they have no proof of Thomas harming his sister in any way.
Cooper’s office is now attempting to interview everyone involved.
The News4 I-Team will continue investigating and report any new developments.
