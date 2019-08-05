NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cyntoia Brown will be released from a Tennessee women’s prison on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Brown’s life sentenced was commuted by former Gov. Bill Haslam on Jan. 7.
Per the commutation, Brown will be released to parole supervision on Wednesday.
In preparation for her release, Brown met with counselors at the Tennessee Prison of Women to design a re-entry plan. This plan includes an updated risk/needs assessment, placement in the transition center, and continuing her current course of study through the Lipscomb University LIFE Program.
Brown was convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery by a Davidson County jury in 2006.
According to police, Brown killed 43-year-old real estate agent Johnny Allen. At the time, Brown was 16 years old.
Brown received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after serving a minimum of 51 years in prison. This means she would not have been eligible for parole consideration until 2055 unless the governor stepped in.
Brown’s case has garnered attention from multiple celebrities, including Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and T.I.
During her time in prison, Brown earned her GED and an associate’s degree. She is expected to complete her bachelor’s degree later this year through the Lipscomb program.
As part of TDOC’s commitment to seamless supervision, the re-entry plan that was developed will be shared with the supervising officers in the community. Brown will be supervised according to the evidence-based standards of supervision. These standards determine how often an offender meets with their officer and what additional programs they may need.
