Cyntoia Brown was granted clemency Governor Haslam on Monday and will be a free woman in seven months.
You may be thinking all Cyntoia Brown has to do is walk out and she's free, but it’s not as simple as that.
She’ll be on supervised parole for 10 years and have to follow several conditions like having a job and going to counseling sessions. That’s on top of adjusting to life outside of prison.
Cyntoia Brown has spent every year of her adult life in the Tennessee prison system. That will all change when she’s let out at 31 years old in August.
"There's going to be a lot of challenges, obviously. She matured into adulthood in prison,” Ali Winters, a social worker said.
Winters was a therapist at the Tennessee Prison for Women. She knows how difficult it can be for someone like Brown to transition back into society.
"Support is probably the single most important factor in re-entry,” Winters said.
Winters says some of the challenges Brown could face include finding a place to live, securing a job, and even something simple like getting an ID. It’s a lot to think about as she prepares for another shot at life.
Vanderbilt Law Professor Terry Maroney calls the governor’s decision middle of the road.
"It doesn't erase the conviction. It doesn't erase the fact of what happens. It just recognizes that 15 years have gone by and the woman that we're dealing with today is very different from the child we were dealing with then,” Dr. Terry Maroney, a law professor at Vanderbilt University said.
Over the next several months, Brown will meet with counselors talking about ways to find a job and completing her bachelor’s degree.
"She needs some time to decompress and to make a plan for when she's going to be leaving. I imagine that's what she's going to be focusing on,” Winters said.
After Brown is released, she’ll meet with her parole officer.
They’ll go over everything from how often they’ll need to meet to whether she needs to get put into extra programs to help her.
A Nashville man is one of the few people who understands what Brown will go through when she’s released from prison.
Calvin Bryant served more than 10 years for a non-violent drug offense and was released in October after Governor Haslam shortened his sentence.
“Every day I wake up and it’s still a dream come true,” said Bryant. “It’s important for myself and Cyntoia Brown to surround yourself with the right people that have good intentions for you.”
Like Brown, Bryant’s case received a lot of attention, which isn't always a good thing.
“You’re gonna have people out there with certain opinions. Just move forward,” said Bryant.
Bryant says it was difficult adjusting to simple things like advances in technology and Nashville’s growth.
“As far as mentally readjusting, that’s just something you have to deal with.”
Bryant offers this advice for Brown --
“Take it as motivation to be the best person that you can because you did affect a lot of people’s lives,” said Bryant. “When I got out I thought I was going to be judged for the crime I committed, but I was offered jobs and opportunities and all that so you know it’s a blessing. I’m sure there’s a blessing waiting on her as well.”
He plans to reach out to her and offer to help with the readjustment process.
“I feel like we have a lot of things we can relate on. If she ever needs me I’ll be there,” said Bryant.
