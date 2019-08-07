NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Cyntoia Brown-Long has been released from the Tennessee Prison for Women early Wednesday morning, according to a news release.
Brown-Long, who recently married while in prison, is now on supervised parole for 10 years and will have to follow several conditions including:
- Compliance with an approved release plan
- Maintain employment or education enrollment once placed on parole
- Participate in regular counseling sessions
- Maintain a regular commitment to community service
Back in 2006, Brown-Long was convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery by a Davidson County jury. According to police, Brown killed 43-year-old real estate agent Johnny Allen. At the time, Brown-Long was 16-years-old.
She then received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after serving a minimum of 51 years in prison, meaning she would not have been eligible for parole consideration until 2055. Her case got the attention from numerous celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and T.I.
Brown-Long has spent every year of her adult life in the Tennessee prison system. She was granted clemency in January by Governor Haslam.
Brown-Long released a statement via her attorney earlier this week:
"While first giving honor to God who made all of this possible, I would also like to thank my many supporters who have spoken on my behalf and prayed for me. I’m blessed to have a very supportive family and friends to support me in the days to come. I look forward to using my experiences to help other women and girls suffering abuse and exploitation. I thank Governor and First Lady Haslam for their vote of confidence in me and with the Lord’s help I will make them as well as the rest of my supporters proud."'
Cyntoia notably married recently before her release, according to her new author profile on her publisher's website Simon and Schuster:
"After her release in August 2019, she hopes to be a voice for justice and victims of sexual violence, and looks forward to starting her life as a recently married woman."
