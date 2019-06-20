MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A cyclist narrowly missed being hit by a car in Mt. Juliet after he said the driver made a deliberately reckless move.
“It happens all the time,” Jeffrey Davis said. “It's really disheartening to see someone so hostile to someone out on a bike ride.”
The camera Davis wears on his helmet captured a car making a dangerous pass around him while he was biking down Division Road. He said he signaled a left turn, and once he began veering into the lane, the driver passed him.
“I had to yank the bike backwards to miss him,” he said.
The intersection is just a few hundred yards away from a sign reminding drivers it’s the law to keep at least free feet between the car and cyclists and the road.
“People literally don't care and they're just mad at cyclists on the road,” Davis said. He’s had several narrow misses, and said he can tell when someone is distracted, and when they’re just being a jerk.
“People will buzz you as close as they can to make a point. Not sure what that point is. 'I could kill you but I'm not going to?'” he said. “Whether I was a bicycle or not, it doesn't really matter because I was making a left turn. He wouldn't have passed a car making that left-hand turn.”
Mount Juliet police were able to locate the driver in the video Thursday and issued him a citation for reckless driving, according to their spokesperson.
