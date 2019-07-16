NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a pickup truck pulling a trailer on Dickerson Pike on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Metro Police said Napolin Middlebrooks Jr., 25, of Nashville, was killed in the crash at 1:30 p.m.
Middlebrooks was riding his Kawasaki south on Dickerson Pike when he collided with the pickup truck pulling a trailer driven by Tommy Springer Jr., 60, of Clarksville. Police said Springer was turning left onto Whites Creek Pike.
According to witnesses, Middlebrooks was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck the rear of the trailer. He was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
Springer was not injured.
Police said there was no evidence of impairment on the part of Springer.
The preliminary contributing factor to the crash appears to be speeding on the park of Middlebrooks. Upon completion of the investigation, the results will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office for review.
