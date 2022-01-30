NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car early Sunday morning in South Nashville.
According to Metro Police, the crash occurred just after 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Nolensville Pike and Morton Drive in the Radnor neighborhood.
Police said the victim was riding a bicycle across the roadway and was hit by vehicle. The impact shattered the cars windshield, and killed the pedestrian.
An existing pedestrian memorial from Walk Bike Nashville can be seen on the side of the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.