Cyclist struck and killed Sunday morning

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car early Sunday morning in South Nashville. 

According to Metro Police, the crash occurred just after 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Nolensville Pike and Morton Drive in the Radnor neighborhood. 

Police said the victim was riding a bicycle across the roadway and was hit by vehicle.  The impact shattered the cars windshield, and killed the pedestrian.

An existing pedestrian memorial from Walk Bike Nashville can be seen on the side of the road.

