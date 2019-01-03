LOBELVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A driver could face criminal charges after a crash that killed a bicyclist in Perry County.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the bicyclist was turning onto State Highway 438 East from Lower Cane Creek Road around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver, identified as Shana Burcham, reportedly tried stopping her 2001 Chevy Blazer but lost control and hit the bicyclist with her back rear tire.
The impact of the crash pushed the bicyclist into a nearby creek, killing her.
Burcham's vehicle went down into an embankment and rolled over onto its side.
The THP report identifies the bicyclist as 45-year-old Lora Mast from Pleasantville, TN. She was reportedly not wearing a helmet.
Burcham, 30, was tested for drug use, according to THP. She and her passenger were not injured.
Charges are possible, according to the report.
