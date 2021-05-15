NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The online group responsible for shutting down the Colonial Pipeline with a cyber-attack is shutting down.
The group announced that they have lost control of their web servers and any money they made off of ransom payments.
Cyber-criminal experts say it is not uncommon for criminal groups to disband only to return under different names.
The major fuel pipeline continues to resupply stations all over the southeast after mass hoarding and panic-buying depleted gasoline availability across the region.
Friday night 29% of gas stations in Tennessee were out of gasoline. This is a 4% decrease from Thursday and experts expect gasoline supplies to be back to normal by the end of the weekend.
Cyber-security experts are already warning that something like this could happen again.
News4's Caresse Jackman spoke with Deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates about what the government is doing to prevent future attacks and how to deal with them when they occur.
"The President has been sounding the alarm for cyber-security for some time," Bates said. "He has called for Congress to supply greater funding so that the federal government can be as helpful a partner as possible to these private companies who are often the frontline of defense."
