Some Metro students will receive laptops. Others will get tablets.
Most of those devices will operate on Windows.
While all of them are designed to help students learn virtually, cyber experts do have some concerns about security.
Bruce McCully, the chief security officer of Galactic Advisors worked on the Maine Learning Technology Initiative about 4 years ago where every student in the state received a laptop computer.
"Our company actually did the security on that," said McCully.
S0 when it comes to giving thousands of kids virtual learning devices, he knows what he's talking about.
"And it's not actually as bad as you think from a keeping the computers clean and keeping everything working standpoint. However, anything they do, to when it comes to locking the computer down from the kid doing something, is going to backfire. That's been our experience," said McCully.
The problem: kids are smart...really smart.
"They are so good at finding any little loophole or any little way to change their background or download pictures you don't want them to," said McCully.
That's why McCully said, it's really important to talk to kids about what not to do and what not to share online.
"Talk to them about not telling people where they live, not telling people when they're going on vacation, or when they're going to meet with their friends," said McCully.
Then there's the issue of predators.
McCully said parents need to talk to their kids about that too.
"Explaining that, just because someone says that they're a 12-year-old student online too, doesn't necessarily doesn't mean that that's who they are," said McCully.
