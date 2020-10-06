The software designed to keep your computer safe from hackers could actually be putting you at risk.
Do you have anti-virus software on your computer?
There’s a good chance the answer is yes.
Do you regularly update that software?
The answer is probably no.
"In fact, when we go and audit companies, we find at 41% don’t have up-to-date antivirus subscriptions on their computers," said Bruce McCully with Galactic Advisors. "And with home users it’s even worse."
Cyber security expert Bruce McCully said that’s a problem because hackers recently found a way to get into people’s computers using non-updated antivirus software.
"And this isn’t like one little tiny antivirus, this is all of them. This is like Norton, McCafee, this is like all the different brands you would recognize are susceptible to this," said McCully.
Once the hackers gain access to your computer, they can easily install ransomware or use your files to steal your identity.
So what should you do?
McCully said back up your computer, update your antivirus software, and if you're not going to do that, you should just delete the antivirus software all together.
"Because it’s going to be worse to not have it on there than to begin with than to have an old version that’s making you susceptible," said McCully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.