NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – CVS Health announced Thursday that they would invest $12.7 million to build affordable housing units in Nashville.
CVS said in a statement that with the help of R4 Capital, they would build 204 new affordable housing units for individuals and families in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood in Nashville.
The investment is part of CVS Health's commitment to addressing racial inequity and social determinants of health in underserved communities.
"I applaud CVS Health for making such a significant investment in our city's affordable housing portfolio," said Mayor John Cooper. "Metro has directed unprecedented levels of funding more than $100 million to affordable housing over the past two years, but this work demands private sector partners, too. I hope this investment from CVS Health will spur more companies to join in because we must all work together to address Nashville's affordable housing challenges."
A report issued by Mayor Cooper's office titled "2021 Affordable Housing Task Force Report" found that an estimated 65,000 households, nearly half of Nashville's renter population, are rent-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of household income on rent.
CVS Health said the housing development, named 101 Factory, will support individuals and families earning up to 30% to 70% of Area Median Income and provide them with the resources they need to live healthier and reach their full potential.
The new development will consist of three, four-story residential buildings at 101 Factory Street and will provide studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom housing units at a reduced rent to families with demonstrated need. CVS Health also said there would be an included community room, computer lab, fitness facility, on-site property management, a picnic area, a dog park, and surface parking.
"CVS Health is dedicated to providing underserved communities in Nashville with opportunities that can help them live healthier lives," said Jim Bostian, Midsouth Market President, Aetna, a CVS Health company. "Through this affordable housing investment in Chestnut Hill, we're addressing housing insecurities and ensuring residents have access to resources that can not only improve their overall health and well-being but can help their local community thrive."
