SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A Smyrna police officer working extra duty at Nissan Family Day at Nissan Park on Saturday gained a friend in a little girl, who decided he needed to go for a walk.
According to Sgt. Bobby Gibson with Smyrna Police Department, the little girl was at the event with her parents.
"She just ran up to the officers, gave them hugs."
Officer Michael Potts was her favorite. Sgt. Gibson says she grabbed "Pottsy's hand and took him for a walk in the grass."
The parents of the child, who have not been identified, sent the picture to the Smyrna PD Facebook page. It has already been reacted to more than 150 times.
