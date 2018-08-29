NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Dozens of people camped out to win a year's worth of free Chick-fil-A at the restaurant chain's new location in south Nashville.
The store offered the prize to the first 100 customers at the grand opening of the Nolensville Pike location on Wednesday morning.
Some of the customers had been camping out since Tuesday night awaiting the 6 a.m. opening.
The lucky customers were led into the restaurant, accompanied by the cow mascot and the ringing of cow bells, to claim their prize from the restaurant operator.
The store is located at 5805 Nolensville Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard.
The new store is 4,138 square feet and can accommodate over 80 customers. The restaurant's hours will be from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Click here to visit the restaurant's Facebook page for more information.
