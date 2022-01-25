NASHVILLE - Nashville Electric Power customers surprised customers Tuesday with an increase in their bills, and it is not due to extra heating.

On Jan. 1, 2022, the company began rounding customers' bills up to the nearest dollar to help benefit a charitable program called the Power of Change.

NES to help lower-income customers with 'Power of Change' program To fund home improvement for lower-income customers, Nashville Electric Service (NES) will launch their "Power of Change" program, which will round customers' NES bills to the nearest dollar.

The program is in partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority Home Uplift program which helps low-income homeowners to make their home more energy efficient.

But some people say the company should give customers the option first before it's already implemented on their bill.

"I didn't sign up for it, they just automatically decided they would round my bill up," said John Fey, a NES customer.

That's an issue for NES customer John Fey who says he received this postcard in the mail last week.

Automatically opting customers in shouldn't have been the case. Fey says while the program does good, he would have rather had the choice initially.

Davidson County Metro Council asked NES to create this program to round up bills where all the funds go directly to the NES Uplift Program. The money specifically helps immediate home improvement costs for qualifying homes.

"If they wanted to have a program where they give money away to people to update their home then they should have advertised that," said Fey.

"The customer should be the one to make the call as to whether they want to have their bill rounded up or not....It's the principle of the matter," said Fey's wife.

John says even though it's just cents that money adds up overtime.

"They say they have 420,000 customers...They average six dollars per person that ends up being 2 in a half...Assuming everybody stays opted in and they don't call and opt out then you're talking 2,000,500,000 dollars roughly a year and then 12 million dollars over five years," said Fey.

The maximum amount a customer will donate is .99 cents to $11.88 over a year's span.

Customers do have the option to opt out of the program by calling NES at (615) 736-6900 or logging into their online account and switching the toggle button off in the Power to Change section.

"They're nickeling and diming us to death. We pick and choose our charities. It should be up to us to choose what charities we contribute too," said Fey.