NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A beloved restaurant is closing its doors two months after the Christmas day bombing.

The landlord decided to terminate the lease on the Old Spaghetti Factory on 2nd Avenue after 40 years. 2nd Avenue has been a work in progress since Christmas Day. And while some plan to come back, the Old Spaghetti Factory is saying goodbye to the historic street.

“Being able to dress up and go downtown as a family in the 70’s was a very novel thing to do,” Cary Street said. “And the Spaghetti Factory was the place to go.”

The Old Spaghetti Factory came to Nashville’s 2nd Avenue in 1980, one of the first to transition the street from warehouses to the entertainment district it is Friday. The restaurant is now saying goodbye after the landlord terminated their lease.

“For a lot of people that was the first place you went on a date,” Street said.

“I was probably 13, 14 years old when I first went,” Heidi Sepulveda remembered.

For Street and Sepulveda, the restaurant was a place many went not just for a spaghetti and meatballs.

“It was the first time I had ever heard of a white clam sauce,” Street remembered. “Always got the spumoni at the end,” Sepulveda comments.

As for the décor on the inside, they said it had its own taste with velvet, fringe, and a trolley in the center.

“Nowhere else in Nashville, that I could think of, could you get an experience like that,” Sepulveda said.

“I would like to see them reopen, but it just won’t be the same,” Street added.

City officials said the Old Spaghetti Factory is looking for a new location.