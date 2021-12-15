WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - For the people of Waverly, Wednesday was a long-awaited day. When flash floods hit the city back in August, one of the places damaged was the only neighborhood grocery store.

On Wednesday, that store reopened. The line outside the Waverly Cash Saver shows you it’s been missed.

“There’s no place like Cash Saver, I kid you not, anywhere,” said Debi Sheu.

“We just don’t like Walmart, I’m sorry,” said Karen Sneed, waiting outside for the doors to open.

After four long months, Waverly Cash Saver customers want their food.

“Some real milk, not that fake Great Value stuff,” said Debi Shew.

“That’s it, we love our meats, said Sneed. “They have the best.”

Cash Saver co-owner John Curtis helped rebuild the store, one of many flooded over the summer.

“I mean my best friend here, she lost everything in that flood,” said Sneed. “And she’s been here for me. And this is also for us, it’s Christmas and our store is back open.”

The grand reopening isn’t only about food. For Curtis, it’s about relationships.

“Today, it has been 115 days since the flood,” said Curtis. “There were hundreds of homes that were lost in this community. There are hundreds of families that are displaced in this community. We have 20 community members that have lost their lives, families that have lost loved ones, and that’s what it’s really about.”

In a year where so much went wrong, Waverly Cash Saver is trying to make it right. They say their goal was to be open by Christmas Day.