Customers recalling payments to Instacart drivers

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Local Instacart drivers say they're being baited by big tips, then getting nothing after their delivery.
Pam Bell drives for Instacart because she loves it.
"I look at it more I'm doing a service to my customers. I've gotten to know tons and tons of customers, and they’ve been really good to me."
But, as if times weren't tough enough, reports of customers tip baiting Instacart drivers are making the rounds nationwide. Nashville is no exception.
"It just really makes you angry," Bell said.
She explained that some customers enter a large tip amount before they hit send on their order, to increase the likelihood theirs is picked up right away. After the food is delivered, they zero it out.
"There are people that are just totally unappreciative that we are essential workers," Bell said.
News4 reached out to Instart, who said tip baiting is a "very rare occurrence." They confirmed another issue drivers are facing.
Instacart gives incentives new drivers with a bonus. They said, in some instances, drivers give out their login to unauthorized third parties in order to secure more orders and reach that bonus quota.
"These programmers have developed these bots that are accepting the batches in a millisecond if they’re good," Bell explained. "The minute I swipe to accept the order it’s gone."
"It's really hurting those of us who have been doing this for a long time," Bell said, adding that it also hurts driver reputation.
She wants customers to remember that most of them are dedicated.
"They’re out there busting their tail to make 100 bucks a day to feed their families," Bell said.
Here is the full statement from Instacart:
“The safety and security of the entire Instacart community is our top priority. We have several robust security measures in place to ensure the security of the Instacart platform. Selling or purchasing batches is not an authorized use of the Instacart platform and is a violation of our Terms of Service. Anyone found to be engaged in any type of inappropriate or fraudulent use of the Instacart platform, including selling or purchasing batches or utilizing any of these types of services, will have their accounts immediately deactivated. We advise shoppers not to engage with any individual or company that claims to provide priority access to batches on the platform, particularly those that request sensitive information such as Instacart usernames, passwords and/or credit card information.”
