NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Kroger said Tuesday they have begun to offer free N95 masks at store locations across Tennessee to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Kroger is very happy to be a part of this largest deployment of personal protective equipment in partnership with our Federal Pharmacy partner program and the Biden Administration, U.S. Health and Human Services. And thankful to be able to help our communities, customers, and associates protect themselves against COVID-19,” said Jeremy Crain, Nashville Division Health and Wellness Leader for Kroger.
Store locations like Green Hills have placed them near the entrance, allowing customers to take up to three for free.
“There is no ringing them up at the register and no scanning them out. No having to check in with anybody specifically,” Crain explained.
Many customers like Richard Orga heard about the masks and made a stop to pick them up.
“I know all about these masks. My wife works at St. Thomas. She works in the research department. She is always bragging about these masks,” Orga stated.
Since masks are expected to go quickly, Kroger plans to restock until locations run out.
“We strongly encourage our customers to use a mask and become vaccinated and even boosted. We do know that those are the best tools that we have to protect ourselves,” Crain said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.