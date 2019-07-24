GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A male customer was shot several times during a bank robbery in Goodlettsville and was critically injured, according to police.
Investigators said the injured man was transported to a local hospital after gunfire was reported at the Volunteer State Bank on Long Hollow Pike at about 4:00 p.m.
Detectives have described the suspected bank robber as a young black man wearing a black mask and red hooded sweatshirt, armed with a handgun.
The suspected robber was last seen driving away from the bank in a white Nissan Maxima with four doors, with a Davidson County tag stolen recently: 2K0-9W5.
Please contact Goodlettsville Police if you have any information that might help them in their investigation.
