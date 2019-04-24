Ellen Wilson's daughter said she noticed a cell phone light in the bathroom stall at school.

When she picked up the phone, she knew something wasn’t right.

A parent’s worst nightmare.

Cannon Co. school custodian suspended for cell phone violation WOODBURY, TN (WSMV) - A custodian at Woodbury Grammar School in Cannon County has been suspended without pay for violating the district's tech…

“That’s my child. You go there to be safe but then there’s someone with a cellphone video-taping these children like it’s OK. It’s not OK," Wilson said.

Her daughter came home saying she found a cellphone hidden in the bathroom stall. She also said the custodian spoke to her before she went in.

“He said well go use that back one back there because it’s the cleanest," Wilson said.

She said her daughter then noticed the phone had been recording for 20 minutes, 50 seconds.

Her mother worries her daughter is not the only victim.

“There’s been several situations where it’s not just her, it’s been others. Not just mine," Wilson said.

She said that Woodbury Grammar School called her around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to let her know what happened. The principal also informed parents via telephone that afternoon.

A release from Cannon County Schools was sent out saying the custodian is suspended without pay for violating the District’s Technology Policy.

Cannon County Director of Schools William F. Curtis said all employees hired by the school system undergo a background check. The custodian’s record was clean, according to Curtis.

“The school is wonderful and so are the teachers. Everybody is amazing. It’s just this one bad apple we have got to get rid of," Wilson said.

Now the Wilson’s are trusting police to take matters into their hands and decide what to do about the custodian.

The Cannon County Sheriff's Department said this is an ongoing investigation. No charges have been filed against the custodian at this time.