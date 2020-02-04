NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Curtis Watson, accused of raping and killing TN Dept. of Corrections administrator Debra Johnson, has been indicted by a grand jury on 15 counts.
Watson has been indicted by a grand jury on the following counts:
- First Degree Murder (Premeditation)
- First Degree Murder "Felony Murder"
- First Degree Murder "Felony Murder"
- First Degree Murder "Felony Murder"
- Especially Aggravated Burglary
- Especially Aggravated Burglary
- Aggravated Rape: Force and Weapon
- Aggravated Rape: Bodily Injury
- Aggravated Kidnapping
- Felony Escape
- Theft of Property $10K - $60K
- Burglary of Building
- Theft of Property Less than $1,000
- Theft of Property Less than $1,000
- Aggravated Criminal Trespass
Watson escaped West Tennessee State Penitentiary on August 6th. He subsequently went into a property on the prison grounds, where Debra Johnson was subsequently raped and killed.
After a three day search Watson was caught by law enforcement officials from multiple agencies.
